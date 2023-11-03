ECG training school signs MoU to train electrical contractors

Religion of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: Electricity Company of Ghana

The Ghana Electrical Contractors Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to introduce periodic training for players in the electrical construction industry.



The training aims to enhance system reliability, leading to a reduction in system losses and an overall improvement in ECG's revenue generation. It is an integral part of ECG's commitment to enforcing safety standards in all its operational installations while providing technical knowledge to professionals in the nation's energy sector.



Mr. Awal Sakib Muhammed, the President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, addressed the media and emphasized the significance of this training in elevating professionalism among contractors who primarily work as third-party contractors on behalf of ECG.



He stressed that the training's primary objective is to keep contractors well-informed about ECG's practices and ensure strict adherence to operational and safety protocols. "It has become necessary for the association to take measures to ensure that power distribution infrastructure is designed to meet the required standards, ensuring the safety of contractors," he reiterated.



Mr. Muhammed encouraged practitioners and electrical contractors to participate in the ECG technical training program, as it will be a mandatory criterion for acquiring or renewing licenses.



On the other hand, Ing. Godfred Mensah, the Director of the ECG Training Centre in Tema, underscored the paramount importance of safety in the field of work and the need to equip all practitioners with competent and practical knowledge.



He urged members of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association to embrace this initiative and consider the training as mandatory, as it will enable them to prevent potential accidents in their work.