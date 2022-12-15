ECG to close offices during holiday season

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the closure of its offices across the country during the festive period.



In a public notice, on Thursday, 15 December 2022, the ECG said: “In observance of the statutory holidays during the Christmas and New Year Seasons, our offices will not be opened for business.”



The ECG’s offices will be closed on “Monday, 26 December 2022, Tuesday, 27 December 2022, Monday, 2 January 2023 and Monday, 9 January 2023.”



However, ‘Customers and the general public can purchase electricity credits through the ECG Mobile App (Power App), or a private vending point.”



It further advised Prepaid customers to “purchase enough electricity credits to carry them through the Christmas and New Year holidays.”