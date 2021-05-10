ECG’s eight-day ‘dumsor’ schedule begins today

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

The eight days intermittent power outages, popularly known as dumsor takes effect today, May 10, 2021.



Residents in some parts of the Greater Accra region will be experiencing dumsor till Monday, May 17, 2021.



The outages will rotate between day and night from 6am to 6pm and 6pm to 6am for the eight days.



This is to allow engineers to do maintenance works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



The areas to be affected have been divided into four groups. Areas in group A include Odorkor, Awoshie, Abeka Lapaz, Sowutuom, Ablekuma New Town, Opeikuma, Lamptey Mills and others.



Group B includes Mallam, Gbawe, Bortianor Red Top, Lower McCarthy, Bubuashie, Abossey Okai, Mataheko, Dansoman and others.



Areas in Group C include Sakaman, MacCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Melcom Plus Industrial Area, Amasaman, Pokuase, Banana Inn and others.



Group D has Odorkor, Mamprobi, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, CMB Flats among others.