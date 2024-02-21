ECG officials spotted at parliament to disconnect power over GH¢23m debt

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

A team of officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been spotted at the premises of the Parliament House on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, about to disconnect the power supply to the public edifice, over what is believed to be an outstanding debt of GH¢23 million.



The move follows a notice issued by the power distribution company on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to the legislative arm of government, warning them to settle their arrears or face disconnection as part of its Operation Zero Balance campaign.



The officials from ECG, who were wearing their branded reflective vests, were seen near the transmitters of parliament, ready to, as it were, cut off the electricity.



This was captured and shared on X by CitiFM.



Some of the officials were also seen at some of the basements, checking the other connections of the Parliament House area.



ECG, on February 19, 2024, disconnected power to Accra Academy Senior High School due to an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.



The Accra Sports Stadium also had its power cut by the ECG because of accumulated debts.



