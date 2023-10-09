ECG marks customer service week to raise awareness on cashless payment system

Regional News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the east of the Ashanti Region has marked its Customer Service Week celebration to raise awareness of the introduction of a cashless payment system.



With the cashless payment system, transactions such as payment of bills and purchasing of prepaid credit would be done through an ECG PowerApp.



On the ECG PowerApp on both Android and iOS platforms, customers can download and access the ECG services at any time.



Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers daily.



The 2023 celebration was organised from October 2 to 6, on the theme, “Team Service.”



Activities marked to celebrate the week included a float through some communities around the ECG Regional office at the Kumasi Airport roundabout.



During the float, the company's staff engaged ECG customers with education on ECG PowerApp, its related cashless payment system, and the need to pay bills promptly.



The General Manager for ECG, Mark Asomani-Wiafe, indicated that transactions such as payment of bills and purchasing prepaid credit would be done through the ECG PowerApp.



He added that customers without smartphones can access the system by dialing *226#.



Mark Asomani-Wiafe interacting with the media revealed that the company has undertaken significant digital initiatives in the past few months, including the enhanced Power App and the cashless system.



He stated the ECG Power App stands out as a powerful tool for the company’s efficiency drive and also empowers customers to manage their electricity accounts with ease.



"With the cashless payment system, customers will no longer travel long distances to our offices to purchase credits and settle bills. All one needs to do is go to their mobile phones, access the ECG PowerApp, and do whatever one wants to do,” he emphasized.



Another aim of the celebration according to the ECG Ashanti East manager “is to bring customers closer, satisfy, appreciate, promote a healthy relationship, and also show how much the company cares about their unique needs”.



He also indicated that the company will do everything possible to make sure that its customers are given the best services.



Addressing the staff, Mark Asomani-Wiafe thanked them for their cooperation and immense contribution to educating their customers.



He said the various intensive revenue mobilization exercises have significantly increased customer database and revenue inflows.



He further stated: “Due to ECG's position within the electricity value chain, we have an arduous task to ensure we constantly oil the electricity value chain to propel the wheel of the chain to keep the lights on”.



Asomani-Wiafe urged customers to desist from illegal power connections and tampering with ECG metres, and warned that “any person found culpable will be seriously dealt with.”