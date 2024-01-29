ECG goes paperless February 1

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Effective Thursday, 1 February 2024, all customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), applying for service, such as separate metre, new service, additional load among others can only do so through the ECG mobile app.



This forms part of ECG’s digital transformation agenda as well as its quest to provide customers with a more efficient and hassle-free customer service.



“This paperless system will require prospective customers applying for service to use the ECG Mobile App and follow the prompts therein, including uploading of all required documents for the processing of service requests,” the ECG said in a public notice.



It urged customers to note that all responses regarding their applications will be communicated to them through their contact telephone numbers provided.



It, therefore, advised customers to provide “accurate information when applying for the service.”