ECG gifts Ghana Police Service 200 motorbikes

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has donated 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.



The motorbikes, which the police received on Monday, December 11, 2023, are to aid in the operations of the service across the country.



The Board Chairman of ECG, Keli Gadzekpo, who led the management of the company to make the donation, said that his outfit would be donating more vehicles to the police to help improve their services and make them more efficient.



He pledged a further 800 motorbikes to be delivered in batches.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who received the donation on behalf of the police, expressed his gratitude to the management of ECG.



