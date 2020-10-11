General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

ECG explains cause of power outages in parts of Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said the recent torrential rains in most parts of the capital city, Accra is to blame for the power outages which some residents have been experiencing.



According to the ECG, in spite of the devastating effects of the rains in some suburbs, they are working round the clock to restore power supply to affected areas.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers in the Greater Accra that the heavy rainstorm which hit the region yesterday, 10th October 2020, has caused outages within the distribution network.”



This was contained in a statement released by ECG on October 11, 2020.



The ECG also encouraged all residents to, as a matter of urgency, report all cases of power outages for immediate action.



The statement further read; “Customers should please note that our Engineers are working assiduously to restore power supply to affected customers.”









