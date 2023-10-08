ECG embarks on float to sensitize customers on new cashless system

Regional News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: Michael Teye

The Electricity Company of Ghana in Somanya in the Eastern Region on Friday, 06 October, 2023 embarked on a float through the principal streets of the area to sensitize its customers on the need to switch to its cashless system.



Staff of the Company began the about 10km walk from the Company’s office at Nuaso and marched through Kpongunor, Mannaam, Agomanya, Mampong, Odumase, Kodjonya, Atua to Somanya where the float ended at the Akutunya lorry park.



The initiative, commenced in May this year, according to the company, is to enable it mobilize revenue with smart prepaid meters having the opportunity to view their consumption history.



With the initiative, customers can use the ECG PowerApp shortcode and those with non-smartphones can equally use the USSD code to access ECG payment services.



Ing Christopher Apau, District Manager at the Krobo District ECG office in Somanya in an interview after the float said the event formed part of the global customer service week celebrations, stressing that the company is not accepting cash at all of its offices and no staff is expected to accept cash on the field.



“We decided to drum home our cashless system…so we have to publicize it more for our customers to know that currently, ECG doesn’t accept cash but rather we have gone cashless, it means that if you’re coming to transact business with ECG, you can’t bring your physical cash, we don’t accept physical cash but rather we have our enhanced PowerApp, we have the USSD code that you can transact business with,” he said.



The district manager who said the PowerApp is user-friendly added: “The days when you need to come to the office to pay your bills are over, you don’t need to waste that time, wherever you are, you can easily pay your bills.”



Some of the user-friendly features of the ECG PowerApp include bill payment, real-time energy monitoring and report an issue.



Additionally, some benefits associated with using the App include convenience, real-time information, enhanced efficiency, sustainable energy practices and no e-levy charges.



Mr. Apau urged the Company’s cherished customers to download the App or use the USSD code to make their power purchases.



Additionally, he said bank cheque and other banking mediums were other payment options also available for its customers.



The innovative mobile application is revolutionizing the way Ghanaians manage their electricity accounts, enabling cashless transactions, and empowering customers to take control of their energy consumption.



The PowerApp comes with a host of features designed to enhance convenience and promote sustainable practices, especially in an era of digitalization and convenience.



At the Akutunya station where the exercise ended, a projector was mounted to demonstrate to customers how the App works. The customers were enlightened on how to download the App, its use and the use of the USSD code