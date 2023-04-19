ECG disconnects power to SHSs in Ajumako District over debt

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Students in public Senior High Schools in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region have been thrown into a state of discomfort after the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected power to the schools over debt owed the power company.



All the five Senior High Schools in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District are said to be owing ECG for several years.



Final Year Students who reported to their various Schools in the District on Monday April 17, 20223 had to sleep in total darkness on campus.



The affected Senior High Schools are Mondo Senior High Technical School, Bisease Senior High School, Enyan Denkyira Senior Technical School, Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute and Enyan Maim Community Day Senior High School all in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.



The unavailability of power has affected learning of the final year students who are preparing for their upcoming external examination as they are unbale to study in the evening.



They have called on their parents to provide them with solar lamps and other forms of lights with which they can learn.



The worried students are afraid they may bitten by snake, scorpion or other poisonous animals in the evening when darkness consumed their various campuses.



Some of the students in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan appealed to the government, philanthropists and Old Students of the affected schools to support their former schools to pay their electricity debt else it will be difficult for the institutions settle their debts for re-connection.