ECG cuts power supply to Keta Vaccine Storage facility over indebtedness

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reportedly disconnected power supply to the Keta West Municipal Health Directorate over non-payment of bills.



This has put some vaccines meant for routine immunisation, including new deliveries received last week at risk of going waste.



The incident according to a report by Asaaseradio.com has been confirmed by the Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Kwasi Djokoto.



According to sources, it has been well over 24 hours since ECG disconnected power supply to the facility.



The facility currently holds between 800 and more than 2,200 doses of BCG, OPV (polio), PCV (Pneumonia) and Penta and Rota (diarrhoea) vaccines.



Other supplies include measles, meningitis, malaria, tetanus and yellow fever vaccines.



The disconnection forms part of an exercise by ECG to retrieve over GH¢5.7 billion owed by its customers.



