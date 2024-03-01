ECG boss blames recent power outages on major maintenance issues

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Managing Director of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama says the recent power outages that hit parts of Accra and other regions were purely maintenance issues.



Many communities have been experiencing erratic power supply for weeks now without any prior notice from ECG.



But speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Mr Mahama stated that ECG was putting in all efforts to resolve the challenges for affected areas to have power in their homes.



“We are having major maintenance issues, the issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts then around 4 pm the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine.



“The machine failed us and we kept on saying that it’s a machine issue that we were trying to fix,” Mr. Mahama stated.



He continued: “I must apologize to Ghanaians, when it started we should actually have the confidence to have a chat with everybody and actually put out a statement.”