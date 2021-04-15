ECG board compromised, can’t probe allegations against MD – ICU

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Solomon Kotei has said that the board of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is compromised hence is unfit to investigate the allegation of impropriety against the Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



Mr Kotei explained in interview withTV3 that Mr Agyeman-Budu who has been accused of wrongdoings by the workers of the company, is a member of the board and he may have influenced some members to do his bidding as far as the allegations are concerned.



To that end, he said an independent committee has to be set up to look into the allegations in order to arrive at conclusions that will be embraced by all.



The workers are calling for the dismissal of Mr Agyeman- Budu.



According to them, there has been a number of procurement process breaches under the clear supervision of the Managing Director.



“A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee was sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” they said.



They further accused him of lacking appreciation of the duties and roles of his office.



“He is grossly deficient when it comes to matters relating to administrative and corporate governance. The Managing Director will bypass the structures to give instructions and most of the time threaten artisans, managers without due regard to their supervisors. A clear example was a when a meter reader was transferred from Swedru to Kpeve and Seven others from Hohoe to various places without recourse to the procedures as enshrined in the CA and the hierarchy.



“The Managing Director has been in office for close to two (2) years and has shown lack of vision for the Company.



“This has been evidenced by misplaced priorities which has led to the unavailability of critical materials such as meters, service cables conductors, prepaid vending accessories, maintenance materials, which has caused delays in connecting and supplying customers who have paid for such services.



“Whiles the limited resources have been applied on frivolous and capital projects at a time when the company is cash strapped and unable to meet its financial obligations to stakeholders. Example, construction of a staff canteen at Asokwa District, Roman Ridge and construction of new District office at Cape Coast where there are enough unused office spaces."



“Realising that the managing director is promoting the outsourcing of the collection of revenue from SLT customers, to third parties at a commission of 7% discounted rate and 3% consulting fee, a service that is currently being executed effectively by staff and other institutions for free."



“The SLT revenue accounts for approximately 40% of the company’s collection. There has been a number of procurement process breaches under the clear supervision of the Managing Director."



“A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee was sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” a statement said.