ECG Tema Region decries encroachment within its utility corridor

Regional News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is decrying the rampant manner in which structures are being put up within its utility corridor, a situation the Company says poses danger to life and property.



The General Manager of the Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel revealing the kind of entities involved in the activities noted that these were mostly done by small scale business operators.



"The encroaching is done mainly by chop bar operators, fitting shops and all sorts of businesses using metal containers such as salons, barbershops and provision shops," said the engineer.



According to him, they put these structures in the utility corridors as well as near transformers, substations and overhead cables, a situation that sometimes impedes repair works, adding that the situation was becoming widespread across its operational areas.



"This situation has become rather too rampant within the entire Tema Region which spans from Nungua, Tema, Afienya, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Prampram, Ningo, Sege, Ada, Sokpoe, Juapong and surrounding areas," he observed.



The General Manager thus appealed to the members of the public in its three operational regions of Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Regions to refrain from such illegalities, citing the possible danger of loss of lives and properties as probable consequences.



Ing. Ankomah who disclosed these during a brief media encounter, also appealed to the relevant state agencies in the various jurisdictions to take up this issue and to ensure that the utility corridors will remain free from such activities.



