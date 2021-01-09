Regional News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

ECG Central Region General Manager tours operational districts

The Regional Management team of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Central Region has toured its ten operational districts to welcome staff from the Christmas break.



The tour which began on 4th to 6th January 2021 also sought to assure staff of Management's unflinching support for the year.



Interacting with the staff of the various districts, the General Manager, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel appreciated the hard work and diligence exhibited by staff in the previous year.



He, however, highlighted three core areas which he said will help improve productivity and efficiency; customer care, revenue mobilization, and supply reliability.



Ing. Ankomah noted that the growth of the company hinges on the ability of staff to delight customers and to swiftly respond to their needs.



"Delivering excellent customer service is momentous to the success of every thriving organisation," he added.



In line with logistical challenges raised by staff, the General Manager assured staff that Management was working to address such concerns in order to enhance productivity. He also urged staff to adhere to the safety and health protocols, and maintain a peaceful working environment.



The General Manager was accompanied by Madam Pamela Akaba, Human Resource Manager; Mr. Emmanuel Sam, Commercial Manager; Ing. William Coleman, Ag. Regional Engineer; Madam Dorcas Prah, Materials and Transport Manager, Mr Julius Opoku, Accounts Manager; and Mr Jerome Adagbe, Revenue Protection Manager.