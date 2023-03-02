EC working with AG's office to create SALL constituency - Deputy EC chair

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, deputy chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that plans are underway for the creation of a new constituency in the Oti Region.



When eventually created, the Santrofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) Constituency will be the 276th seat in the legislature.



"As we speak, the E.C is working with the Attorney General's office to get an L.I. in Parliament for the creation of the Constituency for SALL," Bossman said on Joy News, March 1, 2023.



The people in the area are currently without a representative in Parliament after the EC barred them from voting for an MP on the eve of the 2020 general elections.



Background



The Guan District made up of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region, was created following the Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.



The district was previously part of the Hohoe Municipal, District Electoral Areas and Designation of Units Instrument, 2014 CI 85.



However, the area was placed in the Oti Region in the Referendum (Creation of New Regions) Regulations 2018, CI 109 of November 30, 2018 as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of the six new regions.



Consequently, Guan was made part of the Oti Region in the Oti Region Instrument 2019 CI 112 on February 2019.



It was also included in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region as provided in the District Electoral Areas and Designation of Unit Assemblies.



However, the people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election but only voted in the presidential election. This followed an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020.



The disenfranchisement has so far triggered many reactions with many concerned Ghanaians calling for these to be addressed ahead of the 2024 general election.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







SARA