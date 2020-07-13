General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

EC warns political parties to desist from bussing applicants to registration centres

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission on Monday warned parliamentary candidates and operatives of political parties to desist from transporting applicants to the registration centres.



This is so because the political parties know that the people they are bussing are not residents of the electoral areas where they want to register.



Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Service at the EC asked operatives of political parties to stop fronting for people who were not Ghanaians adding, “the Commission needs the support of all our stakeholders to compile a clean register”.



He appealed to the political parties to educate their agents to avoid challenges that were needless saying, “challenges must be based on evidence of people violating the rules on voter registration”.



Dr Asare said some applicants who have registered to vote had been challenged by agents of political parties adding, “the District Registration Review Committees in the districts have started sitting to check whether those who have been challenged qualify to register and vote at the centres where they were challenged,”



“It is important to point out that a number of these challenges are as a result of people who are alleged not to be citizens of Ghana and not resident in the electoral areas where they want to register and vote”, he said

