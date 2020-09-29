General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

EC urges youth to be instruments of peace, not objects of war

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa has charged the youth to resist allowing themselves to be used by political parties to disrupt the peace the country enjoys.



She advised the youth not to be used as warmongers in this year’s polls, stressing the need for the youth to expose politicians who try to use them for violence and urged them to let their words edify and build Unity.



Speaking at the launch of the Church of Pentecost’s “Agents of Peace Campaign”, she explained that the country’s survival depends on the youth and thus, violence must be discouraged among the youth.



“To our youth, I encourage you not to allow yourself to be used as pawns to incite violence and unrest. You are much better than that. Do not allow yourself to be used as objects of war.



“Let your words edify, let your words build, let your words unite. You are our future, our nation’s continuation depends on you and I pray you see yourselves as instruments of peace and rise and build our nation Ghana” she said.



Further speaking, Mrs Mensa hinted on plans by the Commission to collaborate with musicians in the country to compose a peace song for election 2020.



She expressed confidence in the plan adding that it would reach the targeted listeners and cause peace to prevail.



“We are working with selected musicians to compose a peace song ahead of the elections. The message is the same and is especially targeted to the youth. We believe that this move would reach the targeted audience and encourage peace,” she stated.



She adds that the Commission is looking at “inviting selected influential Ghanaians to lend their voices to the call of peace”.

