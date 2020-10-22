General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

EC under Jean Mensa has shown remarkable improvement - Kabila

play videoJames Kwabena Bomfeh, former General Secretary of CPP

Former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has lauded the Electoral Commission for their good conduct and performance to ensure free and fair elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



The EC has successfully compiled a new voter register, registering over 17 million eligible Ghanaians.



Following the new voter registration exercise was an exhibition exercise which also was effectively conducted.



The Electoral Commission further held another successful event at their headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 where the qualified political parties were allowed to cast lots to determine the position of their Presidential candidates on the ballot papers.



The candidates comprise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (Progressive Peoples Party), Akua Donkor (Ghana Freedom Party), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (National Democratic Party), Hassan Ayariga (All People’s Congress), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (Convention People’s Party), Henry Herbert Lartey (Great Consolidated People’s Party), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party Ghana), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (People’s National Congress) and an independent candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked the first position on the ballot paper while the largest opposition National Democratic Congress represented by the party's deputy General Secretary, Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor selected number two (2) position for his party.



The Ghana Union Movement came third, Convention People's Party chose fourth, Ghana Freedom Party is fifth, Great Consolidated People’s Party is sixth, All People’s Congress selected seventh position, the Liberal Party Ghana, People’s National Congress, Progressive Peoples Party, National Democratic Party and independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker will come eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth respectively on the ballot paper.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila believed the current Electoral Commissioners have outperformed the previous administrators.



He was particularly enthused by the Commission's rectification of errors on the register.



''Let me say that any fair assessment of the work of the Commission will reveal that the Commission, presently under Jean Mensa, has shown a remarkable improvement in their operations. Of course, they're not perfect. When I find anything imperfect about their operations, I will say it; so if you say it, it's not a problem. But for people to make up their mind not to see anything good about what the Electoral Commission does is very disturbing,” he stated.





