EC to register students left out during two-day exercise

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday said the Electoral Commission would announce additional days for eligible students who were unable to register during the two-day registration period.



The exercise, which started on Friday, July 10, ended on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



The GES encouraged schools, which were originally earmarked as registration centres to arrange with the EC officials to register the students when it reached their turn.



A statement issued and signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations, GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, expressed appreciation to directors of education, heads of schools, staff and students, EC and political party officials and observer groups for the successful organisation of the exercises on the school campuses.



It urged all schools participating in the exercise and observers to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-I9 protocols.





