General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

EC to register prisoners, SHS students over the weekend

File Photo

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) says it will proceed to register students in Senior High Schools (SHS) as well as prisoners without registration centres come Saturday, July 18, 2020.



The Commission in a press briefing informed all interested political parties to send their party agents to the various centres.



“To be able to register as many applicants as possible, the Commission will be sending many teams to the Prisons and Schools,” the EC stated.



The Commission had earlier conducted a two-day nationwide voter registration exercise, which took place on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, 2020, respectively, to register students eligible to vote on SHS school campuses.



It later gave the assurance that a second registration would take place to cater for those who missed out on the first registration.



In a related development, the EC said the fourth phase of the main registration will begin on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in all the districts while the registration teams take a break on Saturday.



It however assured that the registration at the district offices will continue for the aged, nursing mothers, pregnant women and people with disabilities.



“As of Day 16, the Commission has registered a total of 7,279,237. The Greater Accra region leads with 1,524,600, followed by the Ashanti region’s 1,319,498. Four of the regions constitute almost 60%”, the EC’s statement read.



Figures from the Commission indicated that the Ahafo Region recorded the least number of registered persons with a total of 144,961 representing 1.6 per cent.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.