EC to register diplomats, intl civil servants, & students on govt scholarship abroad

Jean Mensa, Electoral Commission Chairperson

The government of Ghana has revealed it will register Ghanaian diplomats, international civil servants, and students on government scholarship onto the voter register.



A statement issued to that effect asked these persons to send their names, passport number, and polling stations in Ghana to have them registered.



Signed by Head of Mission Mrs. Farida Khailann, Consular and Education Officer in Hungary asked the persons to send their details by close of day August 14.









