EC to pay 2020 field operatives by April 30

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has said that all its field workers from the 2020 election period should be paid latest by April 30, 2021.



In a statement, the EC said that it is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that this deadline is met and that all its field workers from the general elections of 2020 get paid their due.



"The Commission regrets the delay in effecting the payments and assures all Field Operatives that arrangements are being made to ensure the timely release of funds," the statement said.



The EC also took the opportunity to thank all the workers who helped it deliver its mandate of conducting elections, and more specifically, the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



"The Commission thanks its hard working and dedicated team of Field Operatives who lived by its motto and contributed to making the 2020 Elections successful, transparent, timely, credible and peaceful," it said.



