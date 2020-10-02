General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: 3 News

EC to hold Special Voting on December 1

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has scheduled Tuesday, December 1 as the date on which to hold its early voting for voters who will work on election day.



The Special Voting exercise is meant for voters who as a result of their duties on election day are unable to vote at polling stations where they registered on the day of elections.



Among these are election officials, security personnel and media personnel who will work outside their jurisdiction on election day.



The Commission, in a statement on Friday, October 2, requested lists of voters in this category as per the Public Elections Regulations of 2020, CI 127.



“Lists received after the 15th of October, 2020 will not be processed.”



The main elections – both parliamentary and presidential – will be held on Monday, December 7.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.