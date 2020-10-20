General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: 3 News

EC to conduct balloting for 12 today

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has hit the ball running following a decision on the presidential candidates to contest the December 7 elections.



The Commission is expected to follow that with their positioning on the ballot papers.



On Monday, October 19, Chair of the Commission Jean Adukwei Mensa announced the presidential aspirants who were declared eligible to contest the eighth elections of the Fourth Republic.



They are Alfred Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, whose running mate, Jacob Osei Yeboah, also contested the 2012 and 2016 elections, New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will contest his fourth elections but his first as the incumbent, Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Progressive People’s Party’s Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, who was a Vice Presidential Candidate in 2016 elections, National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama, who contests is third elections and the second former head of state – after Dr Hilla Limann – to contest elections in the Fourth Republic, Ghana Freedom Party’s Akua Donkor, and National Democratic Party’s Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who also contests her second elections.



The others are All People’s Congress’ Hassan Ayariga,who will contest his second elections after standing for the People’s National Convention (PNC) in 2012, Convention People’s Party’s Ivor Kobina Greentsreet, who will contest his second successive elections, the first repeat candidate for the CPP in the Fourth Republic, Great Consolidated Popular Party’s Henry Herbert Lartey,who contests his second elections after placing fourth in 2012, Liberal Party of Ghana’s Percyval Kofi Akpaloo and Convention People’s Party’s David Apasera, who contests the presidential elections for the first time despite having won parliamentary elections in Bolgatanga in the past.



The balloting will take place at the head office of the Commission.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.