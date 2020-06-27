Regional News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: GNA

EC to commence nationwide registration

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said its officials will be in all the districts throughout the country to undertake the Voters Registration Exercise from June, 30 to August 6.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director of Public Affairs of the EC, said qualified applicants above 69 years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and persons with disability may visit its district office between 0700hours and 1800 hours to register.



It urged applicants who wish to go to their offices for their registration to download and print the registration form 1A and guarantors form in colour at www.ec.gov.gh, have their details filled and presented to the registration team to facilitate the process.



The statement said applicants would need to present a valid passport, a national identification card as a prof for eligibility.

It said any applicants who does not have any of the two would have to present two already registered persons to serve as a guarantor.



The statement said it would enforce anti COVID-19 measures at all the registration centres and advised the public to adhere to the stated protocols.

It urged all eligible persons to register to enable them to vote during the December General Elections.

