General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

EC submits final voters register ahead of Special Voting

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Chairperson for the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has submitted the final Voters Register ahead of the December 7, general elections.



In her address during a press briefing dubbed "Let the Citizen Know" she said: "The purpose of today’s ‘Let the Citizen Know’ is to brief you on the final voters’ register ahead of the 2020 election. We assured you that we would provide you with updates on a number of issues that were raised regarding the register so as to put these issues to rest once and for all.



In fulfilment of that promise, we are here this morning to put to rest concerns and questions raised regarding the register ahead of next week. Exactly, a week to be precise’’.



Her presentation focused on the following issues.



Total number of persons on the final voters’ register, number of persons who registered but whose biometric and biographic details are not on the register, number of persons on the multiples list, number of persons on the exceptions list, new application for checking details of registrants, upload of registers on the commission’s website and special voting.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.