EC starts final phase of voter registration exercise today

The exercise ends on August 6, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) will this morning (Saturday, August 1, 2020) begin the fifth and final phase of its ongoing voters registration exercise.



The Commission in a statement urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the final phase and register to vote on December 7, 2020.



The current exercise ends on August 6, 2020.



The Commission said it so far satisfied the turnout numbers but further appealed to all prospective applicants to respond to the final call and register at Registration Centres near them.



"The Commission assures members of the public that it will enforce all the safety protocols at all Registration Centres throughout the country," it added.



The EC cautioned Members of political parties to desist from bussing non-residents to specific registration centres.



Additionally, Guarantors are reminded that it is an offence to charge fees in exchange for vouching for Applicants.

