General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EC slates February 12 for Council of State regional elections

Logo of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission, EC, has slated Friday, 12 February 2021; for elections to choose regional representatives to the Council of State.



A statement from the EC said the “elections will be held in all regional capitals at venues to be determined by the Commission.”



The Council of State is a constitutional creation that is supposed to serve as an advisory body to the president in the performance of his duties. Aside from eleven members to be appointed by the president, the law makes room for one representative from each region of Ghana.



These elected members are to be voted in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Commission under article 51 of the Constitution. A number of the Council of State members are also appointed by the president in consultation with Parliament.



Read the full statement below:



In accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution. The Electoral Commission will conduct Elections to elect Regional Representatives to the Council of State.



All qualified persons who intend to stand for the said elections should submit their nomination forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs (bust) to the Regional Director of their respective regions from Monday, 1st February to Thursday, 4th February between the hours of 9.00 am and 12.00 pm to 5.00 pm each day.



Every Nomination must be proposed and seconded by two (2) registered voters and seconded by Twenty (20) Registered voters in the Region. The consent of the candidate must be endorsed thereon.



Copies of the nomination forms may be downloaded free of charge from the electoral commission's website (www.ecghana.com.gh) and completed in triplicate.



The elections will be held in all regional capitals on Friday, 12th February 2021, at venues to be determined by the Commission.



