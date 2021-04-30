EC sets committee to analyze 2020 polls

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set up a committee to analyze the conduct of the 2020 elections to identify areas grey areas.



There are concerns the congestion at some collation centres led to chaos and violence in some cases which led to loss of lives.



In Techiman South, two people were killed when security officials opened fire into a crowd of agitating bystanders and party supporters in a melee.



The EC says to address the issue of crowding, it is considering among others the introduction of electoral area collation of results.



Director of training, Michael Boadu told TV3’s Komla Adom, “the change will ensure results are collated at the electoral areas first, and then results from the electoral areas will, in turn, be collated at the constituency thereby reducing the number of polling stations one has to work with.”



Mr. Michael Boadu said, "other security arrangements will also be factored in, when you have a lot of people converging at a place, it poses a security threat."



He noted, "it is imperative to limit the numbers at the collation points, which will, in turn, limit the threat levels. That is something we are seriously considering."