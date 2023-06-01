EC sets June 27 for Assin North by-election

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has set June 27, 2023 for Assin North by-election.



This follows the Supreme Court declaring the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North as null, void and unconstitutional.



The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, said the election of James Quayson when he owed allegiance to a country other than Ghana is “inconsistent with and violates Article 94(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana 1992.”



The court orders Parliament to expunge his name as MP from the records of Parliament.



Parliament of Ghana subsequently through the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency.



In a release dated May 31, 2023 the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Adukwei Mensa announced June 27, 2023 for the Assin North by-election.



She indicated that nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday the 12th of June 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00am to 2:00pm to 5:00pm on each day.



The filing fee for the election is ten thousand Ghana cedis (GHC10,000.00) per candidate.



Attached is the full statement by the Electoral Commission of Ghana



