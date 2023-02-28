EC served others waakye, jollof in strongroom; I only took tea – Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Rojo Mettle Nunoo, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened up about the infamous 'tea without biscuits' treat he received from the Electoral Commission (EC) during the 2020 general elections.



Rojo was a representative of the NDC in the EC strongroom, that is the presidential collation center, defending the interest of the party and its candidate John Dramani Mahama.



When Mahama went to the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the election, Rojo was one of three witnesses who mounted the box.



In his testimony, he revealed taking tea when he went to the office of the EC chairperson, Jean Mensah, to have a scheduled meeting over some concerns the NDC had.



Addressing the issue of drinking tea whiles on duty for a crucial assignment at the EC, he told Citi FM (February 24) that he had no regrets taking tea and that others were actually served solid food.



“I will always drink tea because you said Atta Mills was drinking tea, Atta Mills always drank coffee. Now you are saying Rojo went to the EC to drink tea. They were serving other people waakye and jollof and other things.



“You didn’t ask whether they were also eating waakye and jollof? I drank tea, and I took only water from the EC and had my own tea bag,” he added.



Rojo reiterated that he had gone to see Jean Mensah who was out of her office consulting, “whiles I was there, I needed some liquid in my throat and Kpessa-Whyte was in the strongroom.



“They offered me all those other things (waakye, jollof) and I offered mine to the security agencies that were there, go and find out. I never touched their food. I only went and drank tea in the waiting room to see Jean Mensah, I was not on a frolic,” he defended.



Rojo, as an election petition witness appeared before the Supreme Court via video conference due to ill-health.



The court unanimously dismissed the petition paving the way for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve his second and final term which expires in 2025.



Ahead of the 2024 polls, Mahama has been tipped as the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC with one of his main challengers being Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance.



Rojo happens to be one of the key members of the Duffuor campaign team.



