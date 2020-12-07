General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

EC's suspension of Buem Constituency Parliamentary polls proof of its incompetence - Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, Parliamentary Candidate for NDC

Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has described the late announcement made by the Electoral Commission with regards to Parliamentary elections in the Buem Constituency as a mark of incompetence.



According to him, the late announcement would have an adverse effect on the elections to be held today December 7, 2020, in the area.



Kofi Adams who is seeking power to represent the people of the Buem Constituency speaking to Accra-based Onua TV said: “the last hour decision by the EC to halt parliamentary elections in my constituency shows her gross incompetence”.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced that citizens in the yet to be created Guan Constituency in the Guan District will not be made to partake in the Parliamentary election.



The people of the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region will only vote in the Presidential election.



The Guan District was carved out of the Buem Constituency and its Constituency is yet-to-be carved out of Buem hence the decision to leave them out of the Parliamentary election.



“However as a result of the creation of the Guan District Local Government Instrument 2020 and pending the creation of the Guan Constituency, eligible voters in the Guan District will vote only in the Presidential election but not in the Parliamentary election in the Buem Constituency,” a statement from the Election Management body said.

