General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

EC’s response to missing security names in register unsatisfactory - Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, Security Expert

Security Expert Adam Bonaa has said that the Electoral Commission’s response to his findings on missing names of security personnel in the special register only confirms that the EC knows it is at fault but it is unwilling to apologize.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “The EC coming out to lay insults and innuendos and all sorts of things, virtually mean they have eaten a humble pie but cannot come out to apologize. The problem that I raised has not been solved”.



Reacting to claims by the EC that some security agencies did not provide accurate information for their personnel to be included, Adam Bonaa was of the view that the EC should have taken the initiative to correct any errors that were leading to the inaccuracies.



According to him, leaving these situations unchecked will create a dent in the work of the EC and the greater blame will be allocated to the EC if things went south.



Adam Bonaa, still on the response of the EC noted, “If you look at the communication we put out there we did not say the EC has deliberately deleted the names. All we said was that there is a higher number of officers whose names have been deleted so they should rectify the situation. Instead of the EC dealing with it, the EC actually came out to denigrate me and ask the security agencies to investigate me. I find that very childish because we have done an analysis for you, we put it out there and you cannot say it is false”, he added.



Security Analyst, Adam Bona has alleged that more than sixty per cent of the officers who will be performing security duties on Election Day were excluded from the list of persons eligible to take part in the special voting.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.