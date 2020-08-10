Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: YEN

EC's registration exercise: I'm content' - Mahama

Mahama in an interview with Woezor TV

Former president John Dramani Mahama has described as successful the just ended 2020 voters registration exercise.



Mahama who initially opposed the EC's decision to compile a new register for the 2020 polls has recently established that the exercise met the expectations of the party (NDC).



In an interview with Woezor TV, the former president stated that despite the high turnout, the new register has largely succeeded in taking out the names of dead people that existed in the old register.



“I think the exercise met our expectations… [Over 16 million registrants] is within the range that one would have expected,” he stated.



He added that the NDC’s initial resistance to the EC’s voters registration was because there wasn’t a national population census prior to it.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission at the press conference on Friday, August 7 revealed that about 16,663,669 Ghanaians have been captured in the just ended compilation exercise of a new voters register.



According to the Electoral Commission, the top four regions with the highest number of registered electorates included; the Greater Accra region and Ashanti region.





