EC’s neutrality and independence taken to absurd levels – Inusah Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini has noted that the house’s overindulgence of the Electoral Commission has taken the election management body’s independence and neutrality to rather absurd levels.



According to the Tamale Central MP, the situation should not be allowed to continue.



“They have carried their neutrality and independence to absurd levels. The people of this country have elected members of parliament to come and represent them. The people of this country want to know how you are preparing towards the December election,” he stated in an interview with JoyNews on Friday, November 6, 2020.



His outburst comes after Electoral Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensa failed to make an appearance in parliament on Thursday, when she was invited by the house to make a presentation on preparations ahead of the December general elections.



The situation is said to have angered the minority side of parliament whose leader demanded the EC Chairperson be held in contempt of Parliament.



In his interview, Inusah Fuseini pointed out that the incident on Thursday makes it the third time the Jean Mensa-led EC has failed to honour an invitation by parliament.



“You say you couldn’t come and this not the first time but all of us should prepare to receive the EC because 30 days from now we are going to an election, this election is not like any other election,” he said.



