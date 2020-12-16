General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

EC's credentials as one of the best in Africa is dented with 2020 polls – Mahama

NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has said that the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections is the worse election in the country’s history and that puts a dent on the Commission’s credentials as one of the best in Africa.



According to Mr. Mahama, although the NDC kept calling out the flaws in the lead-up to the election, the Commission was adamant about their complaints and on the day of election, the NDC was vindicated.



To him, Ghana’s Electoral Commission which one of the best in Africa has lost its light because the current management could not get things right.



“This is the most incompetent election we’ve had. Everything about this election does not reach the standard that Ghana’s electoral commission has attained for itself. Ghana’s Electoral Commission is held in high esteem as one of the best electoral commissions, unfortunately, this election, she didn’t get the results right, the declaration is all over the place,” he told VOA in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former President says he and the NDC know they won the election and that they are currently running a forensic audit of all the constituencies to establish what happened during the collation and also to reconfirm the figures after which the party will take its next decision.



John Dramani Mahama said he has decided not to accept the results of the 2020 elections because there is the need to uphold the country’s democracy



“In the interest of the more than six million people who voted for me, I must uphold our democracy and hold the electoral commission to higher standards and hold this government to higher standards in terms of our democracy. The way they conducted this election, the government, President Akufo-Addo and the electoral commission is dent to our democratic credentials as a government.



So in my principles as a democrat, I can’t be seen to be sweeping it under the carpet and just letting it go. I think that we must bring closure to this and see exactly where the issues are and I mean if an independent audit is done by the EC, we bring somebody in to do an independent audit why not, I mean I will be the first to concede and walk away but as long as that is not done and I know that there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favor of the incumbent, it will be wrong for me in terms of our democratic principles to just leave it because we will not learn the lessons of this election, I think that we must learn the lessons of this election so that we don’t repeat it in the future,” the NDC leader said.

