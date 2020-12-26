Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

EC’s Jean Mensa has now turned into a demigod – Sam George

Sam George, MP, Ningo Prampram

Sam George, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prampram has said that the boss of Electoral Commission (EC) Mrs. Jean Mensa has now turned into a demigod.



The Minority in Parliament led by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, broke police barricade at the Ridge Roundabout to submit a petition to the Electoral Commissioner Chair, Jean Mensa.



The police prevented them from summiting their petition which according to the EC the NDC should have given them prior notice.



Reacting to this on Neat FM, Sam George said: “Jean Mensa is now a demigod that we need to seek permission before going to her since when did Ghana became this. If they see her as a demigod we don’t see her as one.”



“The disrespect she has shown to us we will deal with her in the same manner in the next parliament because in the next parliament we form the majority do not forget that,” he stated.



According to the NDC, former President Mahama as well as some of their parliamentary aspirants are being cheated of their win by the EC.



As a result, they are presenting a petition to the EC Chair to right the wrongs in the recently conducted election.

