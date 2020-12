General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

EC reviews leave arrangement, senior staff to continue working

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has reviewed its leave notice to staff saying senior leadership of the commission will continue to work while juniors proceed on leave.



In a revised statement Wednesday, the commission said: "The Senior leadership and some key operational staff of the commission will continue to work during the break”.



It comes after the massive backlash from civil society groups and opposition parties following its leave announcement Tuesday.



Reacting to the announcement, the CSOs said: “At an emergency meeting of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to assess the current post-election political impasse, we noted with concern, a circular signed by the Deputy Chair (Corporate Services) of the EC, Dr Bossman E. Asare, suggesting that the Electoral Commission (EC) may be going on recess from the 23rd December 2020 to 19th January 2021."



"Given the current post-election context and the matters arising, some of which might require their attention, we find it unacceptable that the EC should be shutting down at this critical moment, and without any clarification to the public of the alternative arrangements that have been put in place".



The statement added: “We have also observed with concern that the minority party in Parliament was barred from submitting a petition to the Electoral Commission today by security personnel, thereby preventing them from making their presentation. In light of the EC’s response that it received the notice late, and that it holds the institution of Parliament in high regard, we kindly urge the Minority to re-submit their petition and the results it has, to the EC, as soon as possible, for prompt action."



“We call on the EC to activate mechanisms for inclusive stakeholder dialogue as part of the electoral management process. We further call on the EC to review its decision on its intended one-month long leave and assure Ghanaians that until these matters are resolved, the leadership of the Commission will be on duty to discharge its responsibilities fully."

