EC reschedules last phase of registration exercise to August 1

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Due to the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Friday, the Electoral Commission (EC) has shifted the commencement of the last phase of the ongoing voters registration exercise from Friday, July 31 to Saturday, August 1, 2020.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the EC announced that the “Commission will not undertake the voters registration exercise on Friday the 31st of July, 2020…the commission apologises for any inconvenience caused by its earlier release”.



Meanwhile, the exercise will end on August 6, 2020.



The registration centres for the final phase will be published in the Thursday editions of the Daily Graphic, the Ghanaian Times, the Daily Guide and the Business and Financial Times newspapers.



