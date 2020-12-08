General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EC reschedules election results announcement

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has rescheduled the time it would announce the election polls which was initially scheduled for Tuesday 5 pm.



Although the electoral body earlier stated its commitment to announce results within 24 hours after the close of polls on Monday, the postponement according to the EC was to ensure an accurate outcome of the voting exercise.



The statement signed by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, read that the delay was to “ensure that the presidential results are 100% accurate and reflective of the will the people”.



The communique also indicated that the “new time will be communicated shortly”.



Below is the full statement:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.