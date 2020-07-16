General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

EC registration exercise isn't war, stop 'killing' people - Mireku Duker

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker has advised Ghanaians participating in the ongoing registration exercise to desist from engaging in violence.



Hon. George Mireku Duker expressed bitter worry over recent clashes at a registration center in the Bono Region.



One person was reportedly killed in Banda in the Bono Region days ago after some persons associated with the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, according to sources, had physical confrontations with a brother of the Member of Parliament for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over undisclosed reasons.



The deceased is said to be a teacher training graduate who was returning to the area to inform his parent about his completion of studies and was innocently embroiled in the scuffle.



Police personnel guarding the registration center also reportedly sustained injuries from the clashes.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Thursday, Hon. Mireku Duker questioned why any person should lose his or her life over the registration exercise and reiterated that if any person has reason to believe a participant is not a Ghanaian, he or she can dispute the person's nationality by picking a challenge form at the centre.



"The registration is not war. When someone comes and is not a Ghanaian, challenge him. There are challenge forms there; that is the most important thing. You challenge the person; you don't fight the person. But to hear that someone has pulled a knife and stabbed somebody, what is all this? We need to develop. We need to grow as a nation," he emphasized.





