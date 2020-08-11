Regional News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: GNA

EC registers 653,730 voters in Upper East

Electoral Commission of Ghana

Provisional figures from the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC)indicate that 653,730 persons were captured at the end of the exercise in the Upper East region.



The figure indicates 5,906 representing 0.45 per cent increase from the 2016 registration exercise in the region which recorded 647,824.



Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Regional Director of the EC, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga said the EC registered 651,745 voters during the exercise, while the two-day mop-up exercise registered 1,985 voters.



Out of the total number of persons registered, the eligibility of 1,019 persons was challenged.



The Regional Director who explained that the statistics were provisional disclosed that some of the voters, who were challenged had their issues resolved, while the various District Registration Review Committees were working to resolve all other cases.



He said the exercise ended successfully and peacefully in all the 295 clusters across the 15 Municipalities and Districts in the region without “a single incidence of violence.”



He said the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the region was a collective effort and cooperation of various stakeholders in the electoral processes as well as members of the public.



Mr Adarkwa said the EC Directorate was pleased with the exercise and expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service, political parties, opinion leaders, health workers and EC officials among others for the professional conduct of their assigned duties during the exercise, to ensure incidence free voters registration exercise in the region.



He further commended all voters in the region for strictly adhering to the coronavirus disease safety protocols throughout the exercise.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.