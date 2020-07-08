General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

EC reaches out with 'Let the Citizen Know' initiative

The Electoral Commission (EC) Wednesday outdoored an initiative dubbed, “Let the Citizen Know”, to engage the electorate on its activities and processes ahead of the 2020 general election.



The initiative will also be a platform where the Commission would receive feedback, response to questions and address concerns on a timely and regular basis.



The bi-weekly engagement on Wednesdays and Fridays will provide updates on number of persons who registered per day nationwide, details on male/female ratios, number of persons who used the guarantor system, and the number of persons who used a form of identification.



Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC who announced this at the media edition, said since assuming office in 2018, the Commission had made it clear to run an open-door policy by informing stakeholders about its operations and the need for all to support the Commission.



“We initially engaged and interacted with a variety of stakeholders including religious bodies, the traditional authority, and the media to name a few. All of these measures are in the spirit of Transparency and Accountability. We are keen to ensure that citizens are provided with the truth and facts as they unfold," she stated.



Mrs Mensa noted that the EC was determined to open up its processes and promote transparency around its work and that providing timely updates to the citizens would help build trust and confidence in the Commission.



“This, we hope will help erase the tensions and suspicions that characterise our work and elections generally,” she said.



The EC Chairperson urged the media to be circumspect and use their platforms to promote national cohesion and unity.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.