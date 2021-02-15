Politics of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Class FM

EC re-runs Western Region Council of State poll today

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission is billed to re-run the Council of States poll for the Western Region today, Monday, 15 February 2021.



There was a tie between the two candidates that run to represent the region in the Friday polls that took place across all 16 regions of the country, secured the needed majority votes, necessitating a re-run.



Eunice Buah, who was part of the last Council, is battling Nana Akomea for the slot.



Either of them had 14 of the 28 votes cast.



Some of the winners in Friday’s polls include former Sports Minister E.T. Mensah.