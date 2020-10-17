Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

EC opens nomination for Mfantseman constituency

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced the opening of nominations for the Mfantseman constituency.



The two-day exercise takes place Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to receive the nominations for the Mfantseman Constituency.



The reopening of the nominations has become necessary due to the demise of the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.



This is in accordance with Regulations 13, Sub-regulation (4) of Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127).



The EC in a press release explained that “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the Candidate dies, a further period of ten (10) days shall be allowed for nominations.”



“Any person who intends to contest for the Parliamentary Election should send his or her filled Nomination Form to the Returning Officer of the Mfantseman constituency, at the Mfantseman District Office of the Electoral Commission. The Returning Officer shall receive all Nominations between the hours of 7.00 am and 5.00 pm on both days,” it added.



The Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign trip.

