General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

EC official dies in okada accident

Sylvia Annor was allegedly returning home when she met her untimely death

An Electoral Commission officer in the voters register exhibition exercise died from a motor/okada accident on Friday, September 25, 2020.



The women identified as Sylvia was a teacher at Manso Adubia DA JHS but was temporarily working as an EC official following the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the country leaving people with no jobs.



The accident occurred at a village in the Amansie south district where she was on duty at the All Days (Nnyanyinase) Electoral Area.



According to an eye witness report, Sylvia fell off the Okada she picked after the driver of the motorbike tried to overtake a sprinter bus.



The late EC official was allegedly returning home when she met her untimely death.





