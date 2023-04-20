EC not engaging in any secret registration - Dr. Serebour Quaicoe

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has refuted the allegation that it is secretly registering Ghanaians at its headquarters.



Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (CARE GHANA) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of engaging in secret registration. An exercise they have described as "a breach of the law"



According to them, the EC "is secretly registering voters at the EC head office while we await the passage of the Electoral Commission's C.I. that will establish clear rules and notice of how the voters' registration exercise will be carried out".



A voter registration exercise shredded in secrecy is a significant opportunity to manipulate election results.



"We, therefore, call on the Electoral Commission to immediately halt the ongoing voter registration exercise and provide an explanation for its conduct.



The Director of Electoral Services at the Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' explained the only people who were registered were 5 Ghanaians who were living abroad and missed the opportunity to register.



"If you would recall, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Tehn Addy and per the judgement, if a Ghanaian living abroad applies to the Commission to be registered, we have to do it. Since then, when they apply we do it for them. The new C.I. has not been passed; we are using the current one which is C.I 91".



According to him, "So far 5 have been registered using the Supreme Court judgement".



"So we are not engaging in any secret registration," he emphasized.



