EC needs a media advisory committee to deal with poor communication strategy - NMC

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The mode of communication by the Electoral Commission (EC) during the 2020 elections has been thrown into question by some media watchers at a post-election review on Tuesday, April 27.



The Commission’s messaging and communication to the public has been described as poor.



Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC) George Sarpong addressing the forum of stakeholders from political parties and civil society groups, said the EC needs to have a media advisory committee to help structure their communication beyond the issuance of press releases.



He fears there is danger ahead if the commission fails to restructure its communication.



Mr Sarpong told the forum a more critical media of the EC’s communication would have put the commission in huge trouble.



“The EC needs to reflect on the media and elections in general and then the poor messaging.



“You will not go far with this kind of communications strategy. There are complex issues far more than just issuing press releases and all that.



“My thinking is that if the EC really need to have a media advisory committee,” he said.