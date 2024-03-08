EC maintains GH¢100k filing fee for 2024 presidential elections

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced the filing fees for candidates contesting in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.



The EC, in a joint communiqué issued with the various political parties after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024, stated that the filing fees for the 2020 general elections would be maintained for the 2024 general elections.



The Commission maintained the GH¢100,000 filing fee for candidates who want to contest in the presidential election on December 7, citinewsroom.com has reported.



It also maintained the GH¢10000 filing fee for candidates who would be contesting in the parliamentary election on December 7.



“The filing fees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will remain the same as in 2020,” part of the communiqué showed.



The EC also expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions to making the 2024 polls successful.



“The leaders of Political Parties made useful inputs into the 2024 Election Plan. The Commission indicated its willingness to implement a number of the suggestions. Political Parties at the meeting unanimously commended the Electoral Commission for the preparation of a comprehensive calendar to govern the 2024 Elections,” it added.



It can be recalled that in 2020, the EC increased the filing fee for the presidential election by 100%, from GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000.



BAI/AE



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.